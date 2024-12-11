Shivaji Park gates need a sporting ring to them

I clearly remember the dimunitive figure of coach Anna Vaidya sir toiling on the cricket plot adjacent to Achrekar Sir’s coaching nets

Jagdish Achrekar; (right) Late cricket coach Anna Vaidya

The recent unveiling of the Dronacharya Ramakant Achrekar memorial at Shivaji Park is a wonderful tribute to Achrekar sir’s contribution to Indian cricket.

It’s great to see that his efforts have been acknowledged by the residents of Shivaji Park. And while we hail the gesture, we must not lose sight of the contribution of many sports personalities in and around Shivaji Park, who made a significant impact on various sports.

I clearly remember the dimunitive figure of coach Anna Vaidya sir toiling on the cricket plot adjacent to Achrekar Sir’s coaching nets. Then there was Bharat Cricket Club’s Appa Babrekar sir, who fought with the Municipal authorities to procure water connection, which is a basic requirement to prepare cricket pitches.

The ever-youthful Uday Deshpande of Samarth Vyayam Mandir, shaping the careers of many Mallakhamb athletes. And of course, the famous cricketers of the Shivaji Park Gymkhana — Vijay Manjrekar, Ramakant Desai, Ajit Wadekar and Padmakar Shivalkar to name a few.

The towering figure of Dada Khanolkar, the founder of the tennis academy at Shivaji Park Gymkhana cannot be missed too. Each of these individuals played a crucial role in shaping Shivaji Park’s sporting identity. Many may not know that Anjali Bhagwat, the Commonwealth record holder in 10m Air Rifle and Sports Rifle 3P, was a student of Kirti M Doongursee College, an institution in the vicinity of Shivaji Park.

It’s heartening that the revered Ramakant Achrekar has received acknowledgment for his impeccable service to the game of cricket, but can the people residing around Shivaji Park come together again to honour five more sports personalities by naming the five entrance gates of this eminent sporting arena?

It would be a fitting tribute to their contribution and a great way to preserve their legacy. Residents of Shivaji Park must come together again.Otherwise, one fine morning, while taking a stroll around the park, you may find the names of politicians adorning the entrance gates of Shivaji Park.

Jagdish Achrekar was Hon Treasurer of the MCA before the last elections in 2022