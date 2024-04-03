Shivam’s all-round show helps Fort Vijay CC win

In another match, Fort Youngsters played with solid determination to hand Crescent Cricket Club a 21-run defeat in a Group D match

Shivam Gupta’s fine all-round performance of 58 runs and 3-32 helped Fort Vijay CC defeat Dadar Union SC by 12 runs in a Group F match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at the Vengsarkar Academy, Mahul, on Tuesday.

In another match, Fort Youngsters played with solid determination to hand Crescent Cricket Club a 21-run defeat in a Group D match.

