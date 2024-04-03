Breaking News
Shivams all round show helps Fort Vijay CC win
Shivam’s all-round show helps Fort Vijay CC win

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In another match, Fort Youngsters played with solid determination to hand Crescent Cricket Club a 21-run defeat in a Group D match

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Shivam Gupta’s fine all-round performance of 58 runs and 3-32 helped Fort Vijay CC defeat Dadar Union SC by 12 runs in a Group F match of the 3rd MCA U-19 cricket tournament at the Vengsarkar Academy, Mahul, on Tuesday.


In another match, Fort Youngsters played with solid determination to hand Crescent Cricket Club a 21-run defeat in a Group D match.



