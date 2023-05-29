Shon slams century; Praveer claims 5-35

Bhayander Municipal Ground Center’s Aarav Malhotra top-scored with 82 runs while Varun Ghone and Aarav Gupta scored 54 and 42 runs respectively.

Shon Korgaonkar’s century helped Young Zoroastrian, Azad Maidan Centre post a challenging 285 all out in 68.3 overs in their first innings against Nerul Gymkhana, Nerul Centre on the first of their two-day semi-final of the Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

In the second semi-final, Municipal Ground, Nallasopara Centre’s bowler Praveer Singh claimed 5-35 and restricted Bhayander Municipal Ground Center to 264 all out in 68.3 overs in their first innings. Bhayander Municipal Ground Center’s Aarav Malhotra top-scored with 82 runs while Varun Ghone and Aarav Gupta scored 54 and 42 runs respectively.

