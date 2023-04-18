'Shouldn't go to a stage where MS Dhoni gets banned': Sehwag warns CSK bowlers

CSK posted an imposing 226/6 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, but Dhoni struggled to defend the total with his bowlers conceding six wides before prevailing over by eight runs

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

Virender Sehwag urged Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowlers to "buck up" to avoid the risk of getting their talismanic skipper MS Dhoni "banned". CSK posted an imposing 226/6 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, but Dhoni struggled to defend the total with his bowlers conceding six wides before prevailing over by eight runs.

"Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned it before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no balls and wides," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. "It shouldn't go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain."

In all, CSK bowled as many as 11 extras against RCB. The side had leaked 18 runs in extras against Lucknow Super Giants earlier and Dhoni had warned them to cut down on extras or be ready to "play under a new captain".

Seamer Tushar Deshpande conceded three wides to continue his poor run in the IPL, but Sehwag was livid with their spinner Maheesh Theekshana for bowling wide.

"It's really disappointing when you bowl so many wides, especially by a spinner. At least they should control their wides. With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself, but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest," Sehwag added.

A knee injury to Ben Stokes means that the English stalwart is unable to bowl. CSK's attack is also plagued by injuries to Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary and Sisanda Mangala.

"I've been saying from day one Chennai is thin on bowling. It's their weak link. They have to focus on their bowling. They have to manage with this, they will have to bowl better, execute better. So it meant the runs are scored in 14 overs! They (RCB) almost reached the target because they were hitting in fours and sixes. CSK bowling will have to buck up and bring out the best in them, execute their plans properly. Be it yorkers, slower ones. They will also have to improve a bit in fielding," he said, referring to their four dropped catches.

(With PTI inputs)