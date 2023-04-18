Breaking News
I will always remain with NCP: Ajit Pawar
Apple BKC: Apple launches its first retail store in BKC, Mumbai
Ajit Pawar dismisses reports linking him to BJP, denies calling meeting of MLAs
Maharashtra Sunstroke deaths: 9 still hospitalised, says civic official
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mandala during wee hours, no casualties reported
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shouldnt go to a stage where MS Dhoni gets banned Sehwag warns CSK bowlers

'Shouldn't go to a stage where MS Dhoni gets banned': Sehwag warns CSK bowlers

Updated on: 18 April,2023 05:58 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

CSK posted an imposing 226/6 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, but Dhoni struggled to defend the total with his bowlers conceding six wides before prevailing over by eight runs

'Shouldn't go to a stage where MS Dhoni gets banned': Sehwag warns CSK bowlers

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'Shouldn't go to a stage where MS Dhoni gets banned': Sehwag warns CSK bowlers
x
00:00

Virender Sehwag urged Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) bowlers to "buck up" to avoid the risk of getting their talismanic skipper MS Dhoni "banned". CSK posted an imposing 226/6 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, but Dhoni struggled to defend the total with his bowlers conceding six wides before prevailing over by eight runs.


"Dhoni was not looking happy because he has mentioned it before that he wants the bowlers to reduce the number of no balls and wides," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. "It shouldn't go to a stage where Dhoni gets banned and CSK has to take the field without their captain."



In all, CSK bowled as many as 11 extras against RCB. The side had leaked 18 runs in extras against Lucknow Super Giants earlier and Dhoni had warned them to cut down on extras or be ready to "play under a new captain".


Also Read: There hasn't been a captain like him and will never be one in future: Gavaskar on Dhoni

Seamer Tushar Deshpande conceded three wides to continue his poor run in the IPL, but Sehwag was livid with their spinner Maheesh Theekshana for bowling wide.

"It's really disappointing when you bowl so many wides, especially by a spinner. At least they should control their wides. With the kind of knee injury he has, it appears he might play only a handful of matches more anyway. He is constantly pushing himself, but if his bowlers are bowling so many wides and no balls, then Dhoni will have to take rest," Sehwag added.

A knee injury to Ben Stokes means that the English stalwart is unable to bowl. CSK's attack is also plagued by injuries to Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary and Sisanda Mangala.

"I've been saying from day one Chennai is thin on bowling. It's their weak link. They have to focus on their bowling. They have to manage with this, they will have to bowl better, execute better. So it meant the runs are scored in 14 overs! They (RCB) almost reached the target because they were hitting in fours and sixes. CSK bowling will have to buck up and bring out the best in them, execute their plans properly. Be it yorkers, slower ones. They will also have to improve a bit in fielding," he said, referring to their four dropped catches.

(With PTI inputs)

IPL 2023 IPL chennai super kings ms dhoni mahendra singh dhoni cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK