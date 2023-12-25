Shreyanka, Saika, Mannat, Titas included in ODI squad against Australia

A crafty left-arm-spinner, the Patiala-born Kashyap, 20, was earlier called up for the T20I series against England but did not get a game.

Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque

Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu were on Monday included for the first time in the Indian women’s ODI squad for the upcoming limited overs assignment against Australia.

The Indian women’s team will play in three ODIs and as many T20Is against the visiting Australian team from December 28 with the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shreyanka earned her maiden ODI call-up after she made her debut in the T20I series against England earlier this month.

In three matches against Heather Knight’s women, Shreyanka picked up five wickets and won the Player of the Match award in the third and final T20I of the series.

Kashyap was part of India’s victorious women’s Under-19 World Cup winning squad in February, and so was Titas Sadhu.

Saika Ishaque was one of the top bowlers for the Mumbai franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

India won the one-off women’s Test against Australia by eight wickets in Mumbai on Sunday.

