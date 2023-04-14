Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade Matthew Hayden

Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade: Matthew Hayden

Updated on: 14 April,2023 02:46 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

With a penchant for making big scores, the supremely gifted Shubman Gill is set to dominate world cricket for the next decade, feels legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden

Shubman Gill will dominate world cricket for next decade: Matthew Hayden

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill.Pic/AFP


With a penchant for making big scores, the supremely gifted Shubman Gill is set to dominate world cricket for the next decade, feels legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden.


The 23-year-old Gill, who has already scored two hundreds in Tests, four in ODIs and one in T20 Internationals, once again showed his class en route to a sublime 67 off 49 balls in Gujarat Titans' six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.



Hayden is one of the many to have been impressed by Gill's ability to control the proceedings.


Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden said, "Gujarat Titans needed someone to take responsibility and bat deep in this run chase against a quality Punjab Kings bowling attack, and Shubman Gill did just that.

"Some of the shots that he played were pleasing to the eyes. He's such a class player and he's going to dominate world cricket for the next decade or so."

From GT's point of view, it was extremely important that Gill stayed on till the end, especially after the dismissal of captain Hardik Pandya with the team still 48 runs away from victory in 34 balls.

Also read: IPL 2023: Mohit, Gill shine as Gujarat Titans beat PBKS by six wickets

Gill's innings contained seven fours and a six.

In what looked like an easy run chase for a star-studded Gujarat Titans batting line-up, the defending champions faced a late scare in Mohali.

However, the 'ice cool' Rahul Tewatia and seasoned campaigner David Miller finished the game for their team with a ball to spare.

For the young opener Gill, it was his second fifty of IPL 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news sports news IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK