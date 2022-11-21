×
Shweta Sehrawat to lead India’s U-19 team against NZ

Updated on: 21 November,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

All the games will be played in Mumbai

Shweta Sehrawat to lead India's U-19 team against NZ

Representation pic


Shweta Sehrawat will captain the women’s India U-19 squad in the five-match home series against New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.


The matches are being organised as part of India’s preparation for the inaugural Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa from January 14 to 29.



Also read: India beat New Zealand by 65 runs


All the games will be played in Mumbai.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

