Shweta Sehrawat to lead India’s U-19 team against NZ

Shweta Sehrawat will captain the women’s India U-19 squad in the five-match home series against New Zealand from November 27 to December 6.

The matches are being organised as part of India’s preparation for the inaugural Women’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa from January 14 to 29.

All the games will be played in Mumbai.

