Simon Katich feels strike rotation and solid defence is the key to face this Indian bowler

Former cricketer Simon Katich has advised Australian batsmen to keep rotating strike and maintaining a solid defence to dominate against Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Simon Katich noted that since Jasorit Bumrah bowls loose deliveries, the Aussies should be strategically good in their approach.

"I know all the talk is around having more positive intent, and I think that's all well and good and it is certainly something they have to be mindful of. But against someone like Bumrah intent is not about just blazing him for fours, because he doesn't bowl many bad balls," Simon Katich told SEN 1116.

"So a lot of that intent has to be about rotating strike and being able to defend really well, because you're not gonna be able to play with any intent if you aren't there after the tenth over. That's the challenge for all of these guys," Katich added.

To give a clear explanation, Simon Katich gave the reference of Australia's second innings in the third Test match, where the hosts attempted an aggressive approach but ultimately kept losing their wickets.

"We saw it in the second innings in Brisbane. Australians came out with really positive intent, trying to score more quickly and look what happened, 7/80 in no time.

"It's not easy to do against the red ball that moves around off the seam in a wearing wicket which the Gabba was starting to become with cracks.

"The top order has to be very careful and mindful of how they go about it. You're not going to score many runs if you're trying to take him on off the length, because he is so good," he added.

For the remaining two Test matches, the Australian think tank has decided to give teenager Sam Konstas a chance by replacing Nathan McSweeney.

"I know the young kid's (Konstas) got a lot of potential, and a lot of ability, but it'll be a challenge because not many guys around the world have been able to do that to that quality of bowling," Katich said.

Simon Katich also felt Mitchell Marsh's inability to bowl the expected volume of overs suggests he isn't "100%" fit and should be replaced by uncapped rookie Beau Webster for the Boxing Day Test against India.

Marsh has been dealing with recurring back stiffness since the white-ball tour of the UK in September. During the Perth Test, he bowled 17 overs in total, taking two wickets on the opening day but later pulled up sore.

In Adelaide, he bowled four overs while in Brisbane he rolled his arm for two overs.

"I've been saying for a couple Tests, Mitch Marsh has not been able to bowl the volume of overs that everyone expected of him. Given the conditions and given he is a wicket taker", Katich said on 'SEN Breakfast'.

"We saw that in Perth, he bowled well on day one. Took some key wickets and then struggled to back up. I mean obviously the Aussie hierarchy know better then we do around where his fitness is at.

"But for him to bowl two overs the other day after Josh Hazlewood went down, that to me indicates something's not 100% right with him."

After Marsh had pulled up sore, 30-year-old Tasmania all-rounder Webster was added to Australia's squad.

"At the end of the day, Beau Webster deserves to be in that squad", Katich said.

"He's done very well for Tassie in the last few years, he's a genuine all-rounder given what his role is for Tassie and he plays that dual role with bat and ball," Katich added.

(With PTI Inputs)