Six cricket teams to compete at 2028 LA Oly

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Cricket last featured at the Olympics in the 1900 edition of the Games in Paris. At LA 2028, cricket will be played in the T20 format, with six teams competing in both the men’s and women’s competitions

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Cricket will feature six teams battling for top honours when the sport returns to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a gap of 128 years.
This was confirmed by the organisers on Wednesday.


Cricket last featured at the Olympics in the 1900 edition of the Games in Paris. At LA 2028, cricket will be played in the T20 format, with six teams competing in both the men’s and women’s competitions.


