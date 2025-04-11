Cricket last featured at the Olympics in the 1900 edition of the Games in Paris. At LA 2028, cricket will be played in the T20 format, with six teams competing in both the men’s and women’s competitions

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Six cricket teams to compete at 2028 LA Oly x 00:00

Cricket will feature six teams battling for top honours when the sport returns to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games after a gap of 128 years.

This was confirmed by the organisers on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bavuma suffers elbow injury as WTC final nears

Cricket last featured at the Olympics in the 1900 edition of the Games in Paris. At LA 2028, cricket will be played in the T20 format, with six teams competing in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever