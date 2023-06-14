Breaking News
Skipper tripper? Rohit Sharma's captaincy under scanner

Updated on: 14 June,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Rohit Sharma set to lead India in the West Indies, but needs to improve batting form to eradicate doubts over his Test captaincy

Rohit Sharma

There is no imminent threat to Rohit Sharma’s Test captaincy, but the stylish Mumbaikar will need to rake up some significant numbers in West Indies to prevent a question mark over his leadership in the traditional format.


Rohit will lead India in the two-Test series in the West Indies and then perhaps sit with BCCI and decide on his future in traditional format.


If those privy to developments in the Indian team are to be believed, unless Rohit himself decides to stay away from the two-Test series against West Indies, starting in Dominica from July 12, he will be leading the team.


Also Read: Flaw of averages!

However the BCCI brass and the national selection committee will be under pressure to take a tough call if he fails to notch up at least one big knock either at Dominica or at Port of Spain during the second Test (July 20-24).

“These are baseless stuff that Rohit will be removed from captaincy. Yes, whether he will last the whole two-year WTC cycle is a big question as he would be nearly 38 when the third edition ends in 2025,” a senior BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“As of now, I believe that Shiv Sunder Das and his colleagues will have to take a call after the two Tests and looking at his batting form.”

In fact, the BCCI works very differently from other sporting organisations. In Indian board, those in power believe that you don’t take decisions when the criticism reaches crescendo.

“After West Indies, we have no Tests till December-end when the team travels to South Africa. So there is enough time for the selectors to deliberate and take a decision. By then the fifth selector [new chairman] will also join the panel and a decision can be taken,” he added.

