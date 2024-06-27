Former captain Mahela Jayawardene had resigned from the post of the consultant coach on Wednesday

Chris Silverwood

Listen to this article SL head coach Chris Silverwood steps down x 00:00

Sri Lanka’s head coach Chris Silverwood on Thursday stepped down from the role following the team’s dismal outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the SLC announced.

Former captain Mahela Jayawardene had resigned from the post of the consultant coach on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever