Australia, leading by 73 runs at 330-3, are poised to post a mammoth first-innings total, with Smith and Carey stitching together an unbroken 259-run stand

Australia's Alex Carey (C) acknowledges the crowd as he and his captain Steve Smith (R) walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article SL v Aus 2nd Test: Smith, Carey make home side toil on Day Two x 00:00

Commanding centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey gave Australia a dominating lead at stumps on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australia, leading by 73 runs at 330-3, are poised to post a mammoth first-innings total, with Smith and Carey stitching together an unbroken 259-run stand.

Sri Lanka were earlier bowled out for 257, having resumed on their overnight score of 229-9. Kusal Mendis played a lone hand with a spectacular 85*

Australia got off to a shaky start, losing Travis Head (21) and Marnus Labuschagne (4) early, as the Sri Lanka’s bowlers showed some flair.

But as Usman Khawaja (36) and skipper Smith (120*) steadied the ship, the Lankan spinner’s began to lose their fizz as the day wore on.

After Khawaja’s dismissal, wicketkeeper Carey (139*) put the home side to the sword.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever