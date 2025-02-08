Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SL v Aus 2nd Test Smith Carey make home side toil on Day Two

SL v Aus 2nd Test: Smith, Carey make home side toil on Day Two

Updated on: 08 February,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Galle
AFP

Top

Australia, leading by 73 runs at 330-3, are poised to post a mammoth first-innings total, with Smith and Carey stitching together an unbroken 259-run stand

SL v Aus 2nd Test: Smith, Carey make home side toil on Day Two

Australia's Alex Carey (C) acknowledges the crowd as he and his captain Steve Smith (R) walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day of the second Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Commanding centuries from Steve Smith and Alex Carey gave Australia a dominating lead at stumps on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday. 


Australia, leading by 73 runs at 330-3, are poised to post a mammoth first-innings total, with Smith and Carey stitching together an unbroken 259-run stand.


Sri Lanka were earlier bowled out for 257, having resumed on their overnight score of 229-9. Kusal Mendis played a lone hand with a spectacular 85*


Australia got off to a shaky start, losing Travis Head (21) and Marnus Labuschagne (4) early, as the Sri Lanka’s bowlers showed some flair. 

But as Usman Khawaja (36) and skipper Smith (120*) steadied the ship, the Lankan spinner’s began to lose their fizz as the day wore on.

After Khawaja’s dismissal, wicketkeeper Carey (139*) put the home side to the sword.

