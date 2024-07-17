SLC allows free entry at Women’s Asia Cup

Eight teams—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia—are set to battle it out at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. “The Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is here, and entry is FREE!” SLC tweeted on Tuesday

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced free entry for public during the women’s Asia Cup, beginning in Dambulla from Friday.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced free entry for public during the women's Asia Cup, beginning in Dambulla from Friday.

In all, 15 games will be played, including two semi-finals and the final.

