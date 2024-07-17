Breaking News
SLC allows free entry at Women’s Asia Cup

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Eight teams—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia—are set to battle it out at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. “The Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is here, and entry is FREE!” SLC tweeted on Tuesday

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced free entry for public during the women’s Asia Cup, beginning in Dambulla from Friday.


Eight teams—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Nepal and Malaysia—are set to battle it out at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. “The Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is here, and entry is FREE!” SLC tweeted on Tuesday. 


Also Read: Sri Lanka sports minister denies night club visit caused team's T20 WC exit


In all, 15 games will be played, including two semi-finals and the final.

