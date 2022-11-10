SL’s Gunathilaka accused of choking woman during alleged sexual assault

The left-handed batter has been denied bail on Monday and is facing a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison

Danushka Gunathilaka. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka almost choked the woman during an alleged rape attempt, according to media reports that quoted police documents.

The woman alleged that she was sexually assaulted four times in her home at Sydney’s Rose Bay on November 2 after going out for a date with the cricketer, who was here as part of the Sri Lankan team for the ongoing T20 World Cup. Gunathilaka, 31, was later arrested from his team hotel by Sydney police, even as the Sri Lankan squad returned home following the side’s exit.

The left-handed batter has been denied bail on Monday and is facing a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Also Read: Three-member panel to probe alleged sexual assault by SL’s Gunathilaka

