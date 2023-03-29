Breaking News
SL’s World Cup chances look slim after washout

Updated on: 29 March,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Christchurch
As a result the two teams split the points which further damages Sri Lanka’s hopes of automatically qualifying for the World Cup in India in October-November

SL’s World Cup chances look slim after washout

Ground staff sweep water off the covers as rain falls before the start of the second one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Pic/AFP


Sri Lanka’s hopes of securing automatic qualification for the World Cup took a major blow on Tuesday when heavy rain and gusting winds forced the second ODI against New Zealand to be abandoned without a ball being bowled. 


Steady rain meant the covers stayed on all day at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with organisers calling the match off at 16:30 local time (09:00 IST) with more showers forecast. As a result the two teams split the points which further damages Sri Lanka’s hopes of automatically qualifying for the World Cup in India in October-November.



