WTC Final: Smith expects India-like conditions at The Oval

Steve Smith

Australia’s batting mainstay Steve Smith is expecting batting friendly conditions at the The Oval for the World Test Championship final, but feels they could face India-like conditions as the game goes on.

The venue offers one of the best batting conditions in the UK with true pace and bounce. India are expected to play their frontline spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their bid to make the most of the conditions. “The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game.

“But, The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightening fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker,” Smith told cricket.com.au ahead of the final beginning June 7. Australia recently lost the Test series in India 1-2 though their spin play improved as the series progressed. Smith was the captain when the team won the third Test in Indore.

