Smith, Khawaja tons power Oz to 330-2 on Day 1 of first Test

Usman Khawaja on the attack v SL yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Steve Smith stood unbeaten on 104 after crossing 10,000 Test runs and helped Australia pummel Sri Lanka alongside fellow centurion Usman Khawaja on Day One of the opening Test on Wednesday.

Australia reached 330-2 in 81.1 overs when rain stopped play for the day after the tourists elected to bat first in Galle at the start of the two-match series.

Left-handed opener Khawaja (147*) and skipper Smith put on an unbeaten stand of 195 to thwart the opposition attack in two wicketless afternoon sessions.

“We have played a lot of cricket in the sub-continent but not been able to put pressure on the opposition. But today, we definitely did that. It showed how fast we were scoring until they tried to bowl a bit negative line after tea,” Khawaja said.

Milestone man Smith got three runs off spinner Nishan Peiris to reach his third ton in four matches as he took off his baggy green and raised his bat to acknowledge the fans.

Smith took to the crease in the first session with 9,999 runs and calmly nudged his first ball to mid-on for a single. He became the 15th batsman to 10,000 Test runs and only the fourth Australian to achieve the feat after Allan Border, Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting.

