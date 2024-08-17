Smithy's uncertain!

Veteran Aussie batter Steve Smith admits being clueless about future of T20I career after ‘strong guys’ picked ahead of him for series v England & Scotland

Steve Smith. Pic/AFP

Australia batter Steve Smith has admitted to not knowing what’s going to happen with his T20I career, and has vowed to keep improving to make a return to the side after missing out on squads for the series against England and Scotland.

Last T20I in February

Smith last played T20Is for Australia in February and was not selected for the T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies, where Australia failed to qualify for the semi-finals following defeats to Afghanistan and India. Despite David Warner’s retirement, Smith wasn’t selected for Australia’s squads as selectors picked youngsters Cooper Connolly and Jake Fraser-McGurk ahead of him. “In terms of international T20s, I don’t know what’s going on there. They’ve obviously got some people they want to bring in, and that’s fine.”

“I understood the way that they wanted to stack up for the World Cup, with all the strong guys that smack it miles. I understood that. I’m not that fussed. I’ll just go about my business, keep trying to improve and get better,” said Smith to Fox Cricket. In July, Smith captained Washington Freedom to their first Major League Cricket (MLC) title, while amassing 336 runs at a strike rate of 148.67. He also took the Player of the Match award for making a 52-ball 88 in the final against the San Francisco Unicorns.

IPL return on Smith’s mind

The right-handed batter, who hasn’t played IPL since 2021 and was associated as a broadcaster in this year’s tournament, still believes he’s got it in him to play again in the 10-team competition. “I’d certainly love another opportunity at IPL. I’ll be throwing my name in the hat, and we’ll see how we go. I feel like in every opportunity I’ve had in T20 cricket recently and franchise stuff, I’ve played quite nicely. So hopefully, I just keep putting my name up there and enjoying it,” he said.

