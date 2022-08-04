Smriti Mandhana joins Rohit Sharma to become just the second Team India opener to score 2000 runs in T20Is

Mandhana accomplished this landmark in her match against Barbados during the cricket tournament going on at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

Swashbuckling Indian batter Smriti Mandhana on Wednesday became the second opener of her country after Rohit Sharma to reach 2,000 runs in T20I cricket.

Mandhana accomplished this landmark in her match against Barbados during the cricket tournament going on at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Though Mandhana's stint at the crease was cut short when she was trapped leg before wicket by Shanika Bruce for five off seven balls, she still ended her inning with this record under her belt. As an opener, Mandhana has scored 2,004 runs in 79 innings at an average of 27.45. She has smashed 14 half-centuries at this position, with the best score of 86.

Rohit Sharma is also a prolific T20I opener for India. In his 96 innings as an opener, he has scored 2,973 runs at an average of 33.03. He has scored four centuries and 22 half-centuries at this position with a best of 118.

In CWG 2022 so far, Mandhana has scored 92 runs in three innings at an average of 46.00. Her best of 63* came against Pakistan.

