"Sometimes practicing too much isn’t beneficial": Bangar on Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar stressed that self-assessment and a simplified approach would be far more effective for Rohit rather than rigorous training

Sanjay Bangar. Pic/AFP

"Sometimes practicing too much isn’t beneficial": Bangar on Rohit Sharma
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has urged skipper Rohit Sharma to avoid overcomplicating his batting amid a concerning dip in form.  


Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar stressed that self-assessment and a simplified approach would be far more effective for Rohit rather than rigorous training. 


“A phase has come in his career where he hasn’t scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn’t beneficial. He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were,” Bangar advised.

“Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you. He shouldn’t be too desperate in his thinking,” he added.

sanjay bangar rohit sharma cricket news sports news Sports Update

