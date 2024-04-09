Breaking News
Sourabh, Musheer help Payyade rout Victory CC in summit clash

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Musheer’s opening partner Bhupen Lalwani contributed a well-made 60 after which Prasad Pawar scored 41 runs to guide them home with nine wickets to spare

Sourabh, Musheer help Payyade rout Victory CC in summit clash

The victorious Payyade Sports Club team at MCA-BKC recently

Payyade Sports Club, inspired by the brilliant combined performances of medium pacer Sourabh Singh (5-34) and opener Musheer Khan (87), won the MCA President Cup, beating Victory Cricket Club by nine wickets in the final at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground recently.


Deciding to bowl, the Payyade bowlers received a beating initially as Victory CC raced to 73 in seven overs before Sourabh got the breakthrough, picking up opener Jay Bista (52). Later, Sourabh grabbed four more wickets to restrict Victory to 186 all out in 20 overs. The other batters who managed to get some decent scores were Shaswat Jagtap (39),   Ayush Zimare (34) and Suraj Shinde (24).


On resumption, Payyade opener Musheer batted aggressively, scoring 87 off just 37 balls with 11 fours and six sixes. Musheer’s opening partner Bhupen Lalwani contributed a well-made 60 after which Prasad Pawar scored 41 runs to guide them home with nine wickets to spare.


