SRH had further threatened to consider relocating their home matches to another state if the HCA continued to “threaten” them over the issue of additional complimentary tickets.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. (Pic: X/@SunRisers)

Listen to this article SRH to continue giving HCA 3900 free passes x 00:00

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have reached a consensus to maintain the category allocation of 3900 complimentary passes, following a meeting held here on Tuesday. On Sunday, SRH had appealed to the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to intervene and address what they described as recurring “blackmailing tactics” by the HCA, a claim the state association denied.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2025 | "The key is to improve by 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent after every game": Arshdeep Singh

SRH had further threatened to consider relocating their home matches to another state if the HCA continued to “threaten” them over the issue of additional complimentary tickets. To resolve the matter, HCA Secretary R. Devraj arranged a meeting with SRH officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. SRH representatives Kiran, Saravanan, and Rohit Suresh were present for the discussions.

“During the discussions, SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and BCCI, ensuring that 10 percent of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly,” HCA and SRH said in a joint statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever