SRH to continue giving HCA 3900 free passes

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
SRH had further threatened to consider relocating their home matches to another state if the HCA continued to “threaten” them over the issue of additional complimentary tickets.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. (Pic: X/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have reached a consensus to maintain the category allocation of 3900 complimentary passes, following a meeting held here on Tuesday. On Sunday, SRH had appealed to the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council to intervene and address what they described as recurring “blackmailing tactics” by the HCA, a claim the state association denied.


SRH had further threatened to consider relocating their home matches to another state if the HCA continued to “threaten” them over the issue of additional complimentary tickets. To resolve the matter, HCA Secretary R. Devraj arranged a meeting with SRH officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. SRH representatives Kiran, Saravanan, and Rohit Suresh were present for the discussions. 


“During the discussions, SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and BCCI, ensuring that 10 percent of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly,” HCA and SRH said in a joint statement.

sunrisers hyderabad hyderabad IPL 2025 indian premier league sports news cricket news

