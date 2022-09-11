Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia Cup 2022 title

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final here on Sunday

Sri Lanka's Pramod Madushan (R) celebrates after dismissing the last Pakistan's wicket to win the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Photo/AFP

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final here on Sunday. Sri Lanka posted 170 for six after being put in to bat.



Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets. In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.



Brief scores:

Sri Lanka in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71 not out; Haris Rauf 3/29). Pakistan 147 all out in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 55; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/27).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal