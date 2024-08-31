Karunaratne’s exit led the umpires to call lunch with Sri Lanka

Gus Atkinson

Listen to this article Sri Lanka collapse at Lord’s as England’s Atkinson scores ton x 00:00

Olly Stone and Matthew Potts both took two wickets in an over as Sri Lanka slumped to 129-7 at tea on the second day of the second Test at Lord’s on Friday after fellow England paceman Gus Atkinson’s sparkling maiden century.

At tea, Sri Lanka—already 1-0 down in a three-match series—were a mammoth 298 runs adrift of England’s first-innings 427 that featured Atkinson’s blistering 118. Sri Lanka openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne both played on for seven, to Chris Woakes and the recalled Stone respectively.

Karunaratne’s exit led the umpires to call lunch with Sri Lanka. Three balls after the resumption, Pathum Nissanka (12) turned Stone straight to Potts at leg-slip. Potts enjoyed a similar double strike in the 21st over, bowling Angelo Mathews (22).

