Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sri Lanka thrash B’desh to win Test series 1-0

Sri Lanka thrash B’desh to win Test series 1-0

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:09 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Top

The visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 runs in their second innings with Fernando, 24, playing a starring role. “We knew we needed a couple of wickets to go our way,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka thrash B’desh to win Test series 1-0

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (C) appeals unsuccessful leg before wicket against Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain (not pictured) during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP


Asitha Fernando finished with a career-best 6-51 as Sri Lanka thrashed hosts Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test on Friday to win the series 1-0. 

The visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 runs in their second innings with Fernando, 24, playing a starring role. “We knew we needed a couple of wickets to go our way,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. 




“The fast bowlers did the job for us, both in the first innings as well as the second.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sri lanka bangladesh test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK