Sri Lanka thrash B’desh to win Test series 1-0

The visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 runs in their second innings with Fernando, 24, playing a starring role. “We knew we needed a couple of wickets to go our way,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (C) appeals unsuccessful leg before wicket against Bangladesh's Mosaddek Hossain (not pictured) during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Asitha Fernando finished with a career-best 6-51 as Sri Lanka thrashed hosts Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test on Friday to win the series 1-0.

“The fast bowlers did the job for us, both in the first innings as well as the second.”

