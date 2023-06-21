Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a two-day warm-up game on July 11

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series x 00:00

Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, starting from July 16, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Javed Miandad: Pakistan should not travel to India

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16 with Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo hosting the second Test from July 24-28. Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a two-day warm-up game on July 11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever