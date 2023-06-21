Breaking News
Mumbai: Metros may start rolling even if car sheds are not ready
https://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/article/mumbai-3-km-from-horror-hostel-students-live-in-terror-23293448
Top cop to probe BMC projects
Mumbai: Kurar police bust ATM fraud gang, 4 arrested for nationwide scams
Mumbai: Relationship manager nearly empties bank accounts of 80-year-old
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two match Test series

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Lahore
IANS |

Top

Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a two-day warm-up game on July 11

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series
x
00:00

Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, starting from July 16, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.


Also Read: Javed Miandad: Pakistan should not travel to India


The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16 with Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo hosting the second Test from July 24-28. Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a two-day warm-up game on July 11.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Babar Azam test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK