Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sri Lanka wanted to play more warm up games says captain Dhananjaya ahead of first Test v England

Sri Lanka wanted to play more warm-up games, says captain Dhananjaya ahead of first Test v England

Updated on: 21 August,2024 03:09 PM IST  |  Manchester
IANS |

Top

Sri Lanka, who have figured in only nine red-ball games in the last two years, played only one warm-up match before the opening Test, which starts at the Old Trafford ground here on Wednesday

Sri Lanka wanted to play more warm-up games, says captain Dhananjaya ahead of first Test v England

Dhananjaya De Silva. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Sri Lanka wanted to play more warm-up games, says captain Dhananjaya ahead of first Test v England
x
00:00

On the eve of the first Test on their tour of England, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya De Silva has rued lack of game-time for his players claiming that they wanted to play a few more warm-up games but were denied the opportunity. 


Sri Lanka, who have figured in only nine red-ball games in the last two years, played only one warm-up match before the opening Test, which starts at the Old Trafford ground here on Wednesday.



Also Read: World Test Championship: Most wickets for India


In that lone warm-up game, the visitors were bowled out for 139 in their first innings. They also did not fare much better in the second innings with only rookie Milan Rathnayake, set to make his debut in the first Test, doing well in both innings.

"The conditions are quite different for Asian countries. We wanted to play a few matches, but that's what we got. We didn't go with the full-strength [team]. We have tried out a few players as well. The result didn't go our way, but we had the preparation, I think. It'll work in this match,” said De Silva as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I have no idea about it [on not getting a second warm-up game]. Maybe because we are playing a three-match series after a long time; maybe that's the reason,” he added.

Under Dhananjaya De Silva's captaincy, Sri Lanka blanked India 3-0 in an ODI series. But playing in conditions that are very different from that at home, Sri Lanka is expecting a tough challenge from England as they will be playing their first red-ball game after March 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka england test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK