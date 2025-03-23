SRK, Virat shake a leg!

Shah Rukh Khan dances with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during the IPL-18 opening ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday
Pic/Getty Images
Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan dances with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during the IPL-18 opening ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday.
