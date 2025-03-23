SRK, Virat shake a leg!

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 March,2025 05:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan dances with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during the IPL-18 opening ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday

Pic/Getty Images

Bollywood icon and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan dances with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during the IPL-18 opening ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday.




