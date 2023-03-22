Starcy is a calming influence: Australia pacer Nathan Ellis

“He is also someone who has been there and done almost everything the game has to offer, whether it is the ups or down. Being able to rub shoulders with Starcy and sort of bounce ideas off and de-brief games, is something I have cherished. It is invaluable,” said Ellis

Being able to pick Mitchell Starc’s brains, have him as a “calming influence” during ups and downs are some of the perks of being an Australian cricketer that young Nathan Ellis is enjoying.

Ellis, who got Virat Kohli in the second ODI, spoke extensively about how Starc’s influence on him has grown over time.

“Starcy [nickname] has been huge for me. He is someone I looked up to a lot. He presented me my first Australia cap too. He is a big part of my Australia journey. Even the other day, speaking to him pre-game and post-game. He is a calming influence,” Ellis, 28, told mediapersons on the eve of the third ODI against India here on Tuesday.

“He is also someone who has been there and done almost everything the game has to offer, whether it is the ups or down. Being able to rub shoulders with Starcy and sort of bounce ideas off and de-brief games, is something I have cherished. It is invaluable,” said Ellis.

Starc has already taken eight wickets in two ODIs and Ellis termed his performance as “amazing”. “Starcy the other night was nothing short of amazing. It was great to watch. It was great to be a part of. Hopefully, he can repeat those tomorrow [Wednesday],” added Ellis.

