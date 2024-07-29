Breaking News
Stokes hammers quickfire 57 as England whitewash Windies

Updated on: 29 July,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AFP |

Top

England captain Stokes, opening in place of the injured Zak Crawley, needed just 24 balls to go to a fifty featuring nine fours and a six.

England captain Ben Stokes during his 57 not out v WI in Birmingham yesterday. Pic/AFP

Ben Stokes hit the fastest Test fifty by an England batsman as the hosts hammered the West Indies by 10 wickets to win the third Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.


Set 82 to win, England finished on 87-0 in a mere 7.2 overs as they completed a 3-0 series whitewash of the West Indies in spectacular style and with more than two days to spare. 



England captain Stokes, opening in place of the injured Zak Crawley, needed just 24 balls to go to a fifty featuring nine fours and a six. 


He bettered the previous record quickest Test-match fifty by an England batsman of 28 balls set by Ian Botham against India at Delhi back in 1981. 

