Ben Stokes wants more pace in ‘Bazball’ for Ashes

Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

“I’ve asked the medical team to give us eight bowlers to choose from. This year the games are close together, so I’m keen to have those resources,” Stokes said in an interview with Sky Sports

Ben Stokes wants more pace in ‘Bazball’ for Ashes

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP


England Test skipper Ben Stokes wants to bombard Australia with some express pace, while also banking on the typically seaming home conditions, when the arch-rivals visit for the Ashes later this year.


Even as England will continue to employ ‘Bazball’—their ultra-aggressive batting style—Stokes wants to add to the hosts’ combative gameplan. “I’ve asked the medical team to give us eight bowlers to choose from. This year the games are close together, so I’m keen to have those resources,” Stokes said in an interview with Sky Sports. 


