Kambli admitted that his previous drinking habits contributed to his health troubles, but he assured that he has turned a new leaf

Vinod Kambli (Pic:Screengrab/X)

Listen to this article 'Stopped drinking for sake of my kids': Vinod Kambli agrees to rehab path to recover from health struggles

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has expressed his willingness to enter rehabilitation in an effort to address his ongoing health concerns.

The 52-year-old, who has been the subject of much attention in recent weeks due to his declining health, made this statement following a viral video showing him struggling to walk and holding onto Sachin Tendulkar’s arm at a public event.

In a candid interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Kambli confirmed that he is ready to seek professional help to recover his health, stating, "I’m ready to go for rehab. I want to go there because I don’t fear anything. My family is with me."

Kambli’s health has sparked concern among former cricketers, some of whom have voiced their support, while others have urged him to take responsibility for his well-being. The former cricketer revealed that he has received messages of encouragement from several colleagues, including legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar and former all-rounder Ajay Jadeja.

"Gavaskar was the one who spoke to me first," Kambli shared, adding, "Jadeja is a very good friend of mine. He came to meet me and said, ‘Come on, get up.’ A lot of people have called me lately. Everyone saw me."

Kambli also acknowledged that he has received support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with former Indian pacer Abey Kuruvilla reportedly in contact with him and his family. "Definitely, they [BCCI] will help. Abey Kuruvilla is with BCCI, he is in touch with me, and he is also in touch with my wife," Kambli said.

Reflecting on his past struggles, Kambli admitted that his previous drinking habits contributed to his health troubles, but he assured that he has turned a new leaf. "No, no. I had stopped drinking and smoking six months ago. Did it for the sake of my kids. I used to do it earlier, but I’ve left it behind now," he revealed.

Kambli, who enjoyed a successful but brief international career, played 17 Tests and 104 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India between 1991 and 2000. He made a memorable debut against Pakistan in Sharjah in October 1991 and retired after his final ODI against Sri Lanka at the same venue in October 2000.

Over the course of his career, Kambli scored 1,084 runs in Tests at an impressive average of 54.20, and amassed 2,477 runs in ODIs across 97 innings. Notably, he still holds the record for the fastest Indian batter to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket, achieving the milestone in just his 14th innings.