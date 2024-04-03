The Kings have lost their last two away games. Another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift quickly due to lack of turnaround time.

GT captain Shubman Gill during a practice session in Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Struggling PBKS face in-form Gujarat x 00:00

Bruised by Mayank Yadav’s scorching pace, Punjab Kings’s batters will face an altogether different challenge when Gujarat Titans’s bowling unit tries to take the pace off deliveries on the Motera track here on Thursday.

The Kings have lost their last two away games. Another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift quickly due to lack of turnaround time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titans, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their last game.

The scenario will be completely different when veteran pacer Mohit Sharma presents a palate of variations. Mohit uses knuckle balls, slow bouncers and wide yorkers to good effect.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever