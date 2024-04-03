Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Struggling PBKS face in form Gujarat
<< Back to Elections 2024

Struggling PBKS face in-form Gujarat

Updated on: 04 April,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
PTI |

Top

The Kings have lost their last two away games. Another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift quickly due to lack of turnaround time.

Struggling PBKS face in-form Gujarat

GT captain Shubman Gill during a practice session in Ahmedabad yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Struggling PBKS face in-form Gujarat
x
00:00

Bruised by Mayank Yadav’s scorching pace, Punjab Kings’s batters will face an altogether different challenge when Gujarat Titans’s bowling unit tries to take the pace off deliveries on the Motera track here on Thursday.


The Kings have lost their last two away games. Another slip-up against Titans will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift quickly due to lack of turnaround time.


Titans, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their last game.


The scenario will be completely different when veteran pacer Mohit Sharma presents a palate of variations. Mohit uses knuckle balls, slow bouncers and wide yorkers to good effect.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK