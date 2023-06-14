'Sub-continent journey helped win WTC': Australia head coach Andrew McDonald

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 June,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Having missed out due to over-rate penalties in the 2019-21 cycle, Australia on Sunday became the first team to win ICC world titles across formats when they defeated India by 209 runs in a lopsided WTC Final at the Oval

Andrew McDonald. Pic/AFP

They might have failed to conquer the ‘Final Frontier’ on their last tour of India, but Australia head coach Andrew McDonald feels their “sub-continent journey” helped them get the World Test Championship mace. 


Having missed out due to over-rate penalties in the 2019-21 cycle, Australia on Sunday became the first team to win ICC world titles across formats when they defeated India by 209 runs in a lopsided WTC Final at the Oval.


Also Read: WTC Final 2023: What went wrong for Team India at Oval?


“You can string down series in isolation, you can talk about the subcontinent journey where we went from Pakistan to Sri Lanka into India,” McDonald told reporters.

WTC Final WTC 2023 test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

