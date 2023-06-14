'Sub-continent journey helped win WTC': Australia head coach Andrew McDonald

Having missed out due to over-rate penalties in the 2019-21 cycle, Australia on Sunday became the first team to win ICC world titles across formats when they defeated India by 209 runs in a lopsided WTC Final at the Oval

They might have failed to conquer the ‘Final Frontier’ on their last tour of India, but Australia head coach Andrew McDonald feels their “sub-continent journey” helped them get the World Test Championship mace.

“You can string down series in isolation, you can talk about the subcontinent journey where we went from Pakistan to Sri Lanka into India,” McDonald told reporters.

