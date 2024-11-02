Breaking News
Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Logjam continues in Mahim
Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding
Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR
Mumbai: 22-year-old man stabbed to death over bursting of firecrackers
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sudharsan Padikkal score fifties for India A

Sudharsan, Padikkal score fifties for India ‘A’

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mackay (Australia)
PTI |

Top

Mukesh stole the show, claiming 6-46 to help India A restrict Australia ‘A’ to 195 in their first innings but despite the Bengal seamer’s heroic efforts, the hosts secured a crucial 88-run lead

Sudharsan, Padikkal score fifties for India ‘A’

Devdutt Padikkal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Sudharsan, Padikkal score fifties for India ‘A’
x
00:00

Rising youngsters Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal struck fighting fifties after Mukesh Kumar’s searing six-wicket haul to put India ‘A’ in command with a 120-run lead against Australia ‘A’ on Day Two of their first Unofficial Test here on Friday.


Also Read: Wankhede woes: India’s fragile end to a promising day


Mukesh stole the show, claiming 6-46 to help India A restrict Australia ‘A’ to 195 in their first innings but despite the Bengal seamer’s heroic efforts, the hosts secured a crucial 88-run lead. The visitors had scored 107 in their first essay.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Devdutt Padikkal cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK