Mukesh stole the show, claiming 6-46 to help India A restrict Australia ‘A’ to 195 in their first innings but despite the Bengal seamer’s heroic efforts, the hosts secured a crucial 88-run lead

Devdutt Padikkal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Sudharsan, Padikkal score fifties for India ‘A’ x 00:00

Rising youngsters Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal struck fighting fifties after Mukesh Kumar’s searing six-wicket haul to put India ‘A’ in command with a 120-run lead against Australia ‘A’ on Day Two of their first Unofficial Test here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Wankhede woes: India’s fragile end to a promising day

Mukesh stole the show, claiming 6-46 to help India A restrict Australia ‘A’ to 195 in their first innings but despite the Bengal seamer’s heroic efforts, the hosts secured a crucial 88-run lead. The visitors had scored 107 in their first essay.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever