Sunil Gavaskar: 'First of many tons for Nitish Reddy'

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/AFP

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar termed Nitish Kumar Reddy as the star of Indian cricket after the youngster scored his maiden Test ton to rescue India from a precarious situation in the fourth Test versus Australia.

The all-rounder returned unbeaten on 105 at stumps on Day Three to take India to 358-9 in reply to Australia’s 474.

“This is the first Test hundred and he is going to score many more in the near future. I am expecting to see him among the runs in the future. He is a star of Indian cricket,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.

The former India captain added that Reddy, 21, has a bright future. “Nitish is here because of Indian cricket. He will have to make sure that he doesn’t take Indian cricket for granted. If he stays true to himself, a successful career lies ahead,” he added.

Reddy’s resilient century was studded with 10 fours and a maximum as India successfully avoided the follow-on.

