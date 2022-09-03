Sunil Gavaskar visits Zaheer Abbas in hospital

A senior Pakistani cricket writer informed mid-day that Gavaskar recently visited Zaheer in a London hospital, where the former Pakistan captain is recovering from pneumonia and Covid-19

Sunil Gavaskar and Zaheer Abbas

Sunil Gavaskar and Zaheer Abbas, both batting legends of their respective countries, go back a long way—as far back as 1971, when they were part of the Rest of the World team led by Garfield Sobers, for a series of ‘Test’ matches against Ian Chappell’s Australians.



It was reported in June that Zaheer was in the ICU. According to the veteran journalist, Zaheer and his wife were surprised and delighted to see Gavaskar, who has always maintained close ties with Zaheer. Zaheer, 75, is on the road to recovery and is expected to be discharged soon.

