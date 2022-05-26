Sunny hopeful of mum’s recovery to commentate in final at Ahmedabad

Sunil Gavaskar came out of the bio-bubble on Saturday and started attending to his hospitalised mother

Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar hasn’t been able to travel to Kolkata to commentate on the two playoff games due his aged mother Meenal’s health condition.

Gavaskar came out of the bio-bubble on Saturday and started attending to his hospitalised mother.

“The doctors are of the opinion that she is improving. We are all hopeful that she will come back home soon,” Gavaskar told mid-day.

He will wait till his mother recovers before deciding to travel to Ahmedabad for Sunday’s grand final.

“It all depends on her health condition. For me, that is the most important thing.

“I am most thankful to the BCCI production unit for understanding the situation and giving me the time off to be with my mother. God willing, I will be there for the finals in Ahmedabad,” Gavaskar added.