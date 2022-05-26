Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sunny hopeful of mum’s recovery to commentate in final at Ahmedabad

Sunny hopeful of mum’s recovery to commentate in final at Ahmedabad

Updated on: 26 May,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Sunil Gavaskar came out of the bio-bubble on Saturday and started attending to his hospitalised mother

Sunny hopeful of mum’s recovery to commentate in final at Ahmedabad

Sunil Gavaskar


Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar hasn’t been able to travel to Kolkata to commentate on the two playoff games due his aged mother Meenal’s health condition.

Gavaskar came out of the bio-bubble on Saturday and started attending to his hospitalised mother.




“The doctors are of the opinion that she is improving. We are all hopeful that she will come back home soon,” Gavaskar told mid-day.


He will wait till his mother recovers before deciding to travel to Ahmedabad for Sunday’s grand final.

“It all depends on her health condition. For me, that is the most important thing.

“I am most thankful to the BCCI production unit for understanding the situation and giving me the time off to be with my mother. God willing, I will be there for the finals in Ahmedabad,” Gavaskar added.

sunil gavaskar IPL 2022 indian premier league board of control for cricket in india sports news cricket news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK