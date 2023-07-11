Sunil Gavaskar invited for 100th India vs West Indies Test at Trinidad

Trinidad will host the second Test of the two-match Test series which begins tomorrow in Dominica.

Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has been invited by the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad, officials to witness the 100th Test match between India and West Indies.

India and West Indies have been playing Test cricket since 1948-49. Port of Spain, Trinidad, is a special place for Gavaskar who made his Test debut there in 1971.

After making 65 and 67 not out on debut in India’s first-ever Test win over the West Indies (home or away), Gavaskar scored 124 and 220 in the fifth and final Test there.

The match was drawn and India, under Ajit Wadekar, clinched a historic 1-0 series win.

Gavaskar also scored a century in the 1976 Trinidad Test which India won after chasing 403 for victory.

Mumbai-based Gavaskar considers Trinidad his second home and feels elated every time he sets foot there. Trinidadians call him Masta.

Gavaskar, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, enjoyed his special day in London.