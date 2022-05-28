Breaking News
Supernovas take on Velocity in T20 Challenge final

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:04 AM IST  |  Pune
A Correspondent |

Though, India T20 captain Harmanpreet’s side have the advantage of beating Velocity thrice, they have lost a game once—in the 2020 edition



Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP


Supernovas’ experienced skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be eyeing their third Women’s T20 Challenge title at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. However, her team have a tough opponent in Deepti Sharma’s Velocity. 

Though, India T20 captain Harmanpreet’s side have the advantage of beating Velocity thrice, they have lost a game once—in the 2020 edition. 




Kiran Navgire will be a key batter for Velocity. Her 34-ball 69 on Thursday was as fine a debut knock as one could see. Though she represents Nagaland, she hails from Solapur district and should find the MCA Stadium familiar turf. 


Cricket fans are hoping there will be a women’s IPL soon.

