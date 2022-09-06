Suresh Raina announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Former India batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday. Earlier on August 15, 2020, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket

Pic courtesy/Official Twitter handle of Suresh Raina

Former India batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday. Earlier on August 15, 2020, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Raina will not play for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming domestic season.

Taking to Twitter to announce his retirement, Raina Tweeted, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."

In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to scored hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.



While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76.

