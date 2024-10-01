Breaking News
Suryavanshi’s 81 gives India U-19 edge over Oz

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Promising leg-spinner Eenan (3-48) from Kerala displayed his guile taking three crucial wickets, while Karnataka pacer Nagaraj (3-49) too shone bright

Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi (81), just 13, excelled with an explosive unbeaten fifty, while Mohamed Enaan and Samarth Nagaraj took three wickets apiece as India Under-19 dominated the opening day of the first four-day unofficial Test against Australia here on Monday.


Promising leg-spinner Eenan (3-48) from Kerala displayed his guile taking three crucial wickets, while Karnataka pacer Nagaraj (3-49) too shone bright. Meanwhile, injured Samit Dravid was ruled out of the opening four-day game between India U-19 and Australia U-19 and is also unlikely to be fit for the second match of the series.


