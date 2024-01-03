Breaking News
Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket looks to bring law to curb political interference

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Colombo
PTI |

Top

A cabinet sub-committee appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe last November reported back to him on Monday with the necessary recommendations

Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket looks to bring law to curb political interference

Suspended by the ICC for “political interference”, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will introduce a law to curb meddling of any sorts by people with considerable influence in the corridors of power.


A cabinet sub-committee appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe last November reported back to him on Monday with the necessary recommendations.


The sub-committee was appointed after the then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe moved to form an interim panel to run SLC in a blatant violation of the ICC’s rules for member nations.


During the crisis ,Wickremesinghe said he would draft a new sports law which would replace the 1973 law that had given powers to the sports minister to appoint interim committees. Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said they had reviewed the current composition and structure of SLC to propose reforms.

