A cabinet sub-committee appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe last November reported back to him on Monday with the necessary recommendations

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket looks to bring law to curb political interference x 00:00

Suspended by the ICC for “political interference”, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will introduce a law to curb meddling of any sorts by people with considerable influence in the corridors of power.

A cabinet sub-committee appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe last November reported back to him on Monday with the necessary recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sub-committee was appointed after the then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe moved to form an interim panel to run SLC in a blatant violation of the ICC’s rules for member nations.

Also Read: 'Cape' of hope!

During the crisis ,Wickremesinghe said he would draft a new sports law which would replace the 1973 law that had given powers to the sports minister to appoint interim committees. Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said they had reviewed the current composition and structure of SLC to propose reforms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever