Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder record lowest total of 15 in T20 history v Adelaide Strikers

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Sydney Thunder entered the cricket record books in the most unwanted fashion on Friday after being bowled out for just 15 in their Big Bash League match with Adelaide Strikers—the lowest T20 score in history.

Batting second and chasing a gettable 140, Thunder lasted just one ball shy of six overs—five batsmen failed to score and their top scorer was paceman Brendan Doggett with four. Henry Thornton was the pick of the Strikers bowlers taking five wickets for only three runs and was left scratching his head in bemusement afterwards.

“I honestly cannot believe what just happened,” he told broadcaster Channel Seven. “I think everyone here probably doesn’t know what is going on either. It was amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing.”

