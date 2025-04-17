Breaking News
T20 Mumbai League: Rohit Sharma set to be face of event

Updated on: 17 April,2025 04:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Currently, the Team India stars are busy featuring in the IPL 2025. The T20 Mumbai League will kickstart on May 25. It is also being learnt that the MCA is looking to pay Rs 15 lakh to the icon players in the event

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been announced to be the event ambassador of the T20 Mumbai League. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) hopes that Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will make their appearances at the mega event, set to kickstart on May 25.


The league was stopped following the Covid-19 pandemic, after the two successful editions.


Following Team India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Rohit announced his retirement from the format, but has continued to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will make his appearance to announce the T20 Mumbai League on Friday.


Apart from Suryakumar and Shreyas, the other renowned Mumbai cricket stars include Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande and Prithvi Shaw.

"We have not made it mandatory for them to play but we strongly expect them to play in the T20 Mumbai League. Their participation will only help Mumbai cricket grow, and benefit the players and the league," an MCA official told PTI.

Currently, the Indian stars are busy featuring in IPL 2025. It is also being learnt that the MCA is looking to pay Rs 15 lakh to the icon players in the event.

Team India's stylish opening batsman, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has also represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit, but has recently switched his team to Goa.

With 2,800 entries, the MCA event will consist of eight teams, with two new teams yet to be announced.

The other six teams in the T20 Mumbai League are North Mumbai Panthers, ARCS Andheri, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Namo Bandra Blasters, Eagle Thane Strikers and Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs.

Coming to Rohit Sharma's IPL 2025 form, the veteran has been going through a lean patch. Representing Mumbai Indians (MI), the star right-hander has been constantly seen struggling to convert his starts into big knocks.

(With PTI Inputs)

