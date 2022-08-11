T20 news: MI Emirates, MI Cape Town franchises unveiled

The two franchises will be known as MI Emirates and MI Cape Town, the corporate house said in a press release. While MI Emirates will be a part of the UAE’s International League T20, MI Cape Town will feature in the Cricket South Africa T20 League

Mumbai Indians players. Pic/PTI

The owners of Mumbai Indians, Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of its franchises for the UAE’s International League T20 and Cricket South Africa T20 League.

