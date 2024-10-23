Kohli orchestrated an incredible comeback for India, leading them to a thrilling victory in a match fraught with tension

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's iconic 'shot of the century' at MCG completes two years

Two years ago today, India's high-stakes T20 World Cup 2022 contest with arch-rivals Pakistan was laden with the drama, intensity, and fervour that such encounters typically promise, marking a contest that will resonate in the memories of fans for years to come.

Stalwart Virat Kohli orchestrated an incredible comeback for India, leading them to a thrilling victory in a match fraught with tension.

Chasing a target of 160 runs, India’s innings began in a dismal fashion, as Pakistan’s formidable pace attack, spearheaded by Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, quickly reduced the Indian batting lineup to a precarious 31 for 4 within the first seven overs.

Key players KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed early, leaving the Indian team in a daunting predicament.

Matters worsened when Axar Patel was run out shortly thereafter, intensifying the pressure on the remaining batsmen. At this critical juncture, with Pakistan seemingly in control, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya took it upon themselves to engineer a rescue operation.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2022!



📍 Melbourne Cricket Ground 🏟️



Virat Kohli's iconic 82* in a roller coaster 🎢 encounter powered #TeamIndia to a memorable win in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 👏🏻👏🏻@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/muMaJEG0vf — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2024

"𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙮 𝙂𝙤𝙙." 🫡#OnThisDay in 2022, when all the odds were stacked against us, King Kohli delivered a historic innings on the grandest stage against 🇵🇰, etching his name in cricket lore and making the 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/jnKJkn3yxn — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 23, 2024

2 years ago 23 october

The greatest T20I inning

THE DAY WHEN VIRAT KOHLI OWNED AT MCG..!!🐐 pic.twitter.com/OiURKgFKrL — Ramvijay Yadav (@Ramvijay4046) October 23, 2024

#OTD: This is cinema 🤌



Virat Kohli in God Mode 🔥pic.twitter.com/klj4UOdAaZ — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) October 23, 2024

The duo showcased a masterclass in composure and strategy, deftly managing the mounting scoreboard pressure while curbing their natural aggressive instincts. Their partnership blossomed into a remarkable 113-run alliance, which not only steadied the ship but also reignited India’s hopes of victory.

As the match approached its climax, India still required 48 runs from the final three overs, a task that appeared increasingly insurmountable.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the 19th over, when Kohli unleashed his brilliance against Haris Rauf, launching two breathtaking sixes that swung the momentum back in India’s favour. The first was a stunning back-foot punch over long-on, and the second—a deft flick over fine-leg—sent the MCG crowd into raptures. Suddenly, the equation shifted, with India needing just 16 runs from the last six deliveries.

As pressure mounted on Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm spinner, was assigned the daunting task of defending those 16 runs in the final over. The tension escalated further when Hardik Pandya was dismissed on the very first ball, amplifying the anxiety within the Indian camp.

Kohli, undeterred, struck the fourth delivery—a waist-high no-ball—over the boundary for a spectacular six, keeping India’s hopes alive. Following this, the free-hit delivery allowed India to scramble for three byes, maintaining the momentum.

The T20 World Cup 2022 match teetered precariously as Dinesh Karthik fell victim to a stumping, leaving India with just two runs required from the final two balls. Enter R. Ashwin, who displayed remarkable poise under pressure. He let a wide delivery pass before calmly chipping the last ball over mid-off, clinching an extraordinary victory for India.

The MCG erupted in jubilation as Kohli finished unbeaten on 82 runs off 53 balls, etching his name into the annals of cricketing lore.