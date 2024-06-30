Breaking News
Mumbai: Mum died of cancer due to Khar gynaec’s error, says kin
Mumbai: Lake levels rise by mere inches as city yet to receive heavy rain spells
Mumbai: Andheri set for disappointment yet again over Gokhale Bridge opening?
Mumbai: Conman behind Sakinaka ‘NEET centre’ held in Karnataka
Conduct structural audits of airports: Union Govt
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > This team has silenced critics BCCI secretary Shah hails Indias triumph announces Rs 125 cr award

'This team has silenced critics': BCCI secretary Shah hails India's triumph, announces Rs 125 cr award

Updated on: 30 June,2024 08:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format

'This team has silenced critics': BCCI secretary Shah hails India's triumph, announces Rs 125 cr award

Rohit Sharma (C) and Jay Shah accept the trophy (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
'This team has silenced critics': BCCI secretary Shah hails India's triumph, announces Rs 125 cr award
x
00:00

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday hailed India's epochal title win in the T20 World Cup 2024 and announced a prize money of Rs 125 crore for the team for its monumental feat in the just-concluded ICC showpiece.


India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format.


"Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten," said Shah in a statement.


"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats."

Also Read: Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Reliving Team India's World Cup glory

Shah later took to social media to announce a cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the team.

"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," Shah wrote on 'X'

"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"

Shah also lauded the team's strong work ethics.

"This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," he said in his statement.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK