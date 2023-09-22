Breaking News
T20 World Cup 2024: Complete list of venues for ICC Cricket World Cup

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:34 PM IST  |  Dubai
T20 World Cup 2024: Besides three places in the USA, Dallas, Florida and New York will co-host the event

The seven Caribbean venues shortlisted by the ICC are Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago (Pic: Getty Images)

Key Highlights

  1. Seven venues in the Caribbean and three cities of USA will co-host T20 WC 2024
  2. Besides three places in the USA, Dallas, Florida and New York will co-host the event
  3. The tournament will commence on June 4 and run till June 30 next year

As many as seven venues in the Caribbean and three cities of USA will co-host the next year's men's T20 World Cup from June 4-30, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.


The seven Caribbean venues shortlisted by the ICC are Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago.


Besides three places in the USA, Dallas, Florida and New York will co-host the event.


"We're delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men's T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They're all popular venues with players and fans alike that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.

"This will be the third ICC senior men's event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I'd like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport."

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said: "This is an exciting moment as we announce the venues approved to host the largest ICC Men's T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.

"We are grateful to the host Governments of the Caribbean for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in our region for a generation," he said.

"We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class tournament showcasing the best this region has to offer with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June." 

(With agency inputs)

