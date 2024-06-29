Kohli was batting on 36 in the company of Axar Patel (26), who was promoted in the batting order

India's Axar Patel (L) and Virat Kohli celebrate a half century (Pic: AFP)

Star batter Virat Kohli led India to 75 for three at the end of the 10th over against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Kohli was batting on 36 in the company of Axar Patel (26), who was promoted in the batting order.

India lost the wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) in quick succession.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets.

Sharma had started off fine with two successive fours against Keshav Maharaj, including a classy reverse sweep, but was caught by Heinrich Klaasen at backwards square leg for nine in five balls, while attempting a sweep.

At the end of 10 overs, India is 75/3, with Virat Kohli (36*) and Axar Patel (26*) unbeaten. India lost wickets of skipper Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav early.

On their way to the T20 World Cup 2024 final, the Proteas recorded an authoritative nine-wicket win to end Afghanistan's dream campaign, India defeated England by 68 runs and took revenge for their defeat in the semis of the 2022 edition.

T20 World Cup 2024 final: Brief Scores

India: 75/3 in 10 overs (Virat Kohli 36 batting; Keshav Maharaj 2/23)

More updates to follow...